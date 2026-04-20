Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 638 million for unified telethon – Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT

The government is preparing a decision to allocate 638 million hryvnias for a single news telethon.

This was reported on Telegram by Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET informs.

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Funding for the marathon

In particular, he published the relevant Cabinet of Ministers directive.

According to the MP, the decision is to be adopted during today’s Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

"Today the government, having returned from Washington to show our commitment to reforms and respect for taxpayers’ money... will approve the allocation of UAH 638 million for the unified telethon! P.S. EUR 90 billion will not spend itself )", the MP adds.

No further information is available at this time.

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Background

It was previously reported that a software producer for the telethon linked to Mindich had run out of money and laid off most of its employees.

Read more: Telethon "United News": 96% pro-government versus 4% opposition in February, – "Detector Media"