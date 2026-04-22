Enemy is constantly launching attacks: volunteer Yusupova asks for help with fundraising drive for soldiers
Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is asking for help in purchasing charging stations, drone detectors, and other equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.
She announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
"Everyone, please listen!! Heavy fighting is ongoing at the front; I don't know how else to get through to you, because things are really tough there. The enemy is constantly advancing and attacking," the volunteer wrote.
"Please help the two units on the most dangerous sections of the front line in Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka, which has been almost completely destroyed and where the fiercest fighting is taking place," the volunteer appealed.
The assault troops are in desperate need of
- Drone detectors
- Charging stations, star links, and walkie-talkies - 137,000 UAH
Because for many, everything has been destroyed by the shelling
Intelligence requests
- Starlink,
- Chuyka detectors and
- drones - 290,000 UAH
"Everyone, there are so many wounded, so many dead and missing—please, join us in helping. Your 5, 20, or 100 hryvnias save the lives of our soldiers!" urges Yusupova
I bought it two weeks ago and sent it to the front
- Charging stations - 80,000 UAH and 40,000 UAH
- Five Starlinks: 39,000 UAH and 59,700 UAH
- Two drones – 4,200 euros
- Two radios—28,700 UAH and 28,000 UAH
- Tablets and generator - 69,000 UAH
- "Chuyka" detector - 61,600 UAH
Thank you all for every hryvnia
PayPal- [email protected]
Private - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
Card number Banks
5375 4112 0025 4253
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