Frontline sees nearly 50 combat clashes, Pokrovsk direction remains most intense – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has launched 49 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the frontline situation as of 4 p.m. on 22 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Holyshivske, Korenok, Budky and Malushyne came under attack. Chernatske and Vilna Sloboda were hit by enemy airstrikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, four of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems; in addition, it launched two air strikes, using six guided bombs.

Read more: Syrskyi held meetings on front line: Most difficult is in Pokrovsk direction, number of decisions were made

No active actions recorded

According to the General Staff, the enemy has not carried out any active operations in the Southern Slobozhanskyi, Sloviansk and Prydniprovske directions since the start of the day.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions twice near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka. One engagement with the enemy is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, one enemy assault toward the settlement of Drobysheve has taken place since the start of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia and Illinivka.

Read more: Warship traffic control point in occupied Sevastopol hit, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 20 times to push our troops out of their positions near the settlements of Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne and toward Kucheriv Yar. Three engagements are still underway.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched one assault near the settlement of Oleksandrohrad.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka and Tsvitkove. The enemy also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Tymoshivka, Tsvitkove and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced toward the settlement of Novoandriivka. It also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Novorozivka, Yasna Poliana and Yurkivka.

Read more: Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

It is noted that no significant changes are currently taking place in the situation in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.