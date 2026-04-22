Lithuania to buy Merops interceptor drones tested in Ukraine – media
Drone Industry
The Lithuanian government has decided to purchase a trial batch of U.S.-made Merops AS-3 Surveyor interceptor drones, which have already been tested by Ukraine in combat conditions.
As reported by Censor.NET, LRT wrote this.
Why these drones were chosen
The Lithuanian authorities approved the purchase without a standard tender procedure.
The Ministry of National Defence insisted on these systems specifically because of their effectiveness demonstrated during their use in Ukraine.
Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said that these systems make it possible to effectively counter Shahed and Gerbera drones, as well as their analogues.
What exactly will be purchased
The purchase concerns Merops AS-3 Surveyor systems to be supplied by the U.S. company Perennial Autonomy.
A total of 48 drones without warheads are planned for purchase.
These include 24 aircraft equipped with thermal sensors and another 24 fitted with radar sensors.
Additional capabilities
In addition to the drones themselves, Lithuania will also receive personnel training and radar integration services.
This is expected to ensure the full use of the systems in countering aerial threats.
Lithuania is strengthening its defence capabilities amid growing threats in the region and is taking into account Ukraine’s experience in countering Russian drone attacks.
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