Russia Receives Invitation to G20 Summit in US

The Russian delegation has been invited to the G20 summit in Miami. This could cause tension among the United States' partners.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin during a press conference at UN headquarters.

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At the same time, Pankin stated that a decision on the delegation’s composition would be made closer to the summit date.

The G20 summit, chaired by the United States, is scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami.

How the G20 works and why Russia is still a member

The G20 (or "Group of Twenty") is an international forum that brings together the world's largest economies to discuss global issues. It is a kind of "club" of leading nations where leaders meet to negotiate:

the global economy;

financial stability;

energy sector;

climate;

security and geopolitics.

The group consists of 19 countries and the European Union.

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The G20 countries together:

account for about 85% of the global economy;

account for approximately two-thirds of the world's population.

Therefore, their decisions have a significant impact on global processes.

Every year, the G20 summit is held, bringing together presidents and prime ministers. Throughout the year, finance and foreign ministers, as well as experts, also work together.

Russia formally remains a member of the G20. It has not been expelled from the G20—there is effectively no mechanism for expulsion. Russia continues to appear on the official list of members alongside other major economies.

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Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine: