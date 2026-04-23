Trump, Xi Jinping, Modi and others must tell Putin that he must stop war, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that world leaders must put pressure on the dictator Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with CNN, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The deployment of foreign troops on the front line would make the start of a new war very dangerous for Russia. They fear support forces, bases and international representatives. If there is no such presence, no words will stop Putin.



And if we really want to stop him, I’m not sure that influential countries can act as mediators. If it’s mediation, he feels no guilt. That’s a big problem. I’m not forcing anyone to take sides. But the fact is, if we want to end the war, we have to tell Putin that he is wrong. I’m not sure that dialogues based on compromise work," the post reads.

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Zelenskyy believes that Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Modi and other influential world leaders must tell Putin that he must stop this war.

"They cannot tell Ukraine: 'You must stop the war'. We are defending ourselves. We are not the aggressors. What is there to stop? Together, we must stop Putin. What does it mean to be a great leader? It means stopping the war through diplomatic means," the head of state concluded.

Read: The war in Ukraine cannot be put off "until later"; a settlement must proceed in parallel with other crises, says Zelenskyy