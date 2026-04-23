US Navy Chief Phelan resigns: WSJ reports conflict with Hegseth

The head of the U.S. Navy, John Fallon, has resigned.

This was reported by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Felan's deputy, Hun Kao, will temporarily serve as acting head of the Navy.

"Secretary of the Navy John Fallon is leaving the administration immediately... we are grateful to Secretary Fallon for his service to the Department and the U.S. Navy," said a Pentagon spokesperson.

Read more: Democrats are pushing for impeachment of Pentagon chief Hegseth over war with Iran

Reasons

According to the WSJ, relations between Felan and Pentagon chief Hegset had been strained for several months.

The dispute arose because the fleet commander frequently communicated with Donald Trump without consulting his immediate superiors.

"Fellan regularly speaks with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club... and last year told lawmakers that he exchanges phone calls with the president about shipbuilding in the middle of the night," the WSJ reports.

In addition, the leadership of the U.S. Department of War was particularly displeased that Felan had personally proposed the idea of building a modern battleship to the president.

See also: Trump on negotiations and ending the war in Iran: There is no timeline