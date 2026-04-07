In the U.S., a Democratic Party representative has announced her intention to initiate impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his actions in the war with Iran.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari announced that she will introduce a draft resolution on impeachment in the House of Representatives next week.

According to her, Hegseth "repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution."

She also accused him of endangering American service members and raised the possibility of war crimes.

Read more: US is aware of Russia and China’s actions regarding Iran, — Hegseth

Additional statements

Ansari also called for invoking the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office.

She explained this by the head of state's "deranged statements" regarding the war with Iran.

Read more: White House can’t find qualified people to work for Hegseth - NBC News

Чому імпічмент малоймовірний

At the same time, according to journalists, such a scenario is practically impossible.

Impeachment requires the support of two-thirds of the Senate, but both chambers of Congress are controlled by Republicans.

Furthermore, the U.S. government consists mainly of politicians loyal to Trump, making the invocation of the 25th Amendment unlikely.

This is not the first attempt by Democratic Party representatives to raise the issue of Hegseth’s impeachment, but none of the previous attempts had sufficient support to be carried out.

Read more: U.S. should not send ammunition to Ukraine but use it for its own interests, - Hegseth