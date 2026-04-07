Democrats are pushing for impeachment of Pentagon chief Hegseth over war with Iran
In the U.S., a Democratic Party representative has announced her intention to initiate impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his actions in the war with Iran.
According to Censor.NET, Axios reported this.
What is known
Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari announced that she will introduce a draft resolution on impeachment in the House of Representatives next week.
According to her, Hegseth "repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution."
She also accused him of endangering American service members and raised the possibility of war crimes.
Additional statements
Ansari also called for invoking the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office.
She explained this by the head of state's "deranged statements" regarding the war with Iran.
Чому імпічмент малоймовірний
At the same time, according to journalists, such a scenario is practically impossible.
Impeachment requires the support of two-thirds of the Senate, but both chambers of Congress are controlled by Republicans.
Furthermore, the U.S. government consists mainly of politicians loyal to Trump, making the invocation of the 25th Amendment unlikely.
This is not the first attempt by Democratic Party representatives to raise the issue of Hegseth’s impeachment, but none of the previous attempts had sufficient support to be carried out.
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