Defense Ministry codifies Bizon-L robotic system

Drone Industry

The Bizon-L new unmanned ground vehicle has been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defense Ministry’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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"Low-signature for thermal imaging. It can be armed with a combat module equipped with a 12.7 mm machine gun. It keeps moving despite enemy electronic warfare, as it has six types of communication: LTE, Wi-Fi, Starlink and more. Speed is up to 12 km/h, payload capacity up to 300 kg, and operational range up to 50 km," the statement says.

As noted, the Bizon can transport cargo, ammunition and wounded soldiers; install engineering obstacles; lay mines; and serve as a mobile platform for antennas, relays and electronic warfare systems.

"In the first half of 2026, the Defense Ministry will sign contracts with manufacturers for the supply of 25,000 unmanned ground vehicles. This is twice as many as in the whole of last year," the press service stressed.

Background

A few days ago, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry approved the new Bizon-L unmanned ground vehicle for operation for the needs of the Defense Forces.

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