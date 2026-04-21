Ministry of Defense allows adjustment of contract prices for fiber-optic drones to ensure stable frontline supplies

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has updated the procurement mechanism for fiber-optic drones to ensure UAV supplies to the front amid price fluctuations for key components.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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"Fiber-optic drones are a critically important tool on the battlefield. They operate under electronic warfare (EW) conditions and provide stable communication in challenging environments, which directly affects unit effectiveness," the ministry emphasized.

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Supply dynamics confirm the priority of this area:

In 2025, 374,000 fiber-optic drones were delivered under contracts with the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA);

as of April 2026, the military has already received over 92% of the total volume supplied throughout last year.

Such procurement intensity allows not only scaling up production but also promptly meeting urgent frontline needs in a high-tech war environment.

Read more: For first time, we are introducing universal ground station for fiber-optic drones in military – Fedorov

Market challenges and supply risks

Recently, contracting has become more complicated due to the global market situation: fiber-optic prices have increased and fluctuated by 2 to 6 times.

Under such conditions, manufacturers signed contracts at fixed prices, but within weeks, the cost of key components could change significantly. This created risks of contract non-fulfillment and drone supply disruptions.

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New procurement mechanism

Together with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) of the Ministry of Defense has introduced a mechanism to adjust contract prices in line with the cost of key components — fiber optics, coils, and spools.

Since late March, the first additional agreements with updated pricing, taking into account the rise in fiber-optic costs, have already been concluded under centralized procurement. The updated mechanism makes it possible to ensure contract execution even amid market instability.

Supply rates will be maintained, and the necessary technologies will continue to reach frontline units.

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It was previously reported that Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is introducing, for the first time, a unified ground control station for fiber-optic drones in the military. The solution will eliminate the diversity of systems, reduce the workload on operators, and increase the effectiveness of combat missions.