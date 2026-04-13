NATO to provide support for reform of Defense Procurement Agency for first time

NATO has for the first time approved comprehensive financial and expert support for the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA). The support will be delivered through the UK Special Adviser for the Defence Office and will focus on strengthening the agency’s capabilities.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Defense Ministry press center.

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Details

This is a joint project of the Agency and the UK Special Adviser for the Defence Office, funded by NATO.

"We are expanding the partnership with NATO. The Alliance supports the strengthening of the defense procurement system, the development of the Defense Procurement Agency, and digital solutions. This is a systemic update of approaches, through innovation, accountability and aligned processes," Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stressed.

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Support for DOT-Chain and cybersecurity

NATO will support the development and scaling of the DOT-Chain system for the field of innovative technologies and pilot reforms that will be carried out this year.

A separate emphasis will be placed on strengthening cybersecurity: protecting data, IT infrastructure and digital services that are critically important for the functioning of defense procurement during wartime.

Recruitment development and functional audit

Support will also be provided in the area of institutional capacity, namely aligning the agency’s values and culture, strengthening the values-based recruitment process, raising public awareness of state supply, as well as synchronizing the Agency’s IT infrastructure after the merger.

At the same time, support is planned for the Agency’s Supervisory Board in carrying out a functional audit that will cover all key processes — from procurement planning and contract conclusion to managing contract implementation and internal control systems.

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"This is the first time NATO has provided support of this level for the Agency’s reform. And this is not only funding, but a comprehensive approach to transforming the system — through innovation, accountability and process alignment," said Taras Chmut, a member of the Agency’s Supervisory Board.

The audit will be conducted with the participation of NATO IBAN, which will make it possible to integrate best international practices in integrity, accountability and transparency in defense procurement.

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