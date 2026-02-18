Ukraine and NATO to launch confidential data exchange system – media

By the end of the year, Ukraine and NATO plan to launch a pilot system for the confidential exchange of information.

This was stated in an interview with the Director for Programme Implementation at the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), Colonel Valerii Vyshnivskyi, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the officer, there is currently no full-fledged mechanism for secure data exchange between Ukraine and the Alliance. The new project is intended to eliminate this gap and strengthen practical cooperation between the parties.

Read more: NATO will defeat Russia if it attacks, - Rutte

Confidential data exchange system

The colonel stressed that the creation of such a tool will become one of the key stages in the development of a partnership with the Alliance.

"The most important thing is the creation of another instrument that must firmly connect Ukraine and NATO. This concerns the development of a system for confidential information exchange. As of today, such a system between Ukraine and NATO does not exist. One of our areas of work envisages the launch of a pilot project, within which an information exchange system will be created," Vyshnivskyi said.

It is expected that the first pilot solutions will appear by the end of the current year. The system will operate in a secure environment and ensure the prompt transfer of information between Ukrainian structures and NATO bodies.

Read more: Russia wants to be perceived as "bear", but is moving at "snail’s pace" in Ukraine - Rutte

Preparation for full interoperability

The launch of the project envisages deeper cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and NATO structures. It concerns the creation of a mechanism for instant data exchange that will comply with Alliance standards.

Vyshnivskyi also stressed that Ukraine is undergoing a process of adaptation similar to that recently completed by Sweden and Finland before joining NATO. According to him, the state must be fully ready for integration when the relevant political opportunity arises.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia will remain a threat to the Alliance even after the end of the war against Ukraine.

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