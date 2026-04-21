In Ukraine, tests were conducted to control FPV interceptor drone from distance of 2,000 km and from abroad, - Zablotskyi

An experiment was conducted in Ukraine involving the remote control of an FPV interceptor drone from a distance of up to 2,000 km, and even from abroad. Developers from "Wild Hornets" worked on the technology, and the next step is expected to be the creation of a network of remote control stations to counter "Shahed"-type attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by Marian Zablotskyi, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party.

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"Last week, I conducted a historic experiment: I flew an FPV interceptor drone first from my office, then near the state border, and then from about 2,000 km away from the drone itself—from abroad. It all works!!! The Wild Hornets have been working on this for 4 years! I consider this breakthrough a decisive factor in finally stopping the Russian offensive. All that’s left is to implement it," the MP said.

Read more: For first time, we are introducing universal ground station for fiber-optic drones in military – Fedorov

The occupiers can be eliminated from offices far from the front lines

Zablotskyi clarified: "The entire territory of Ukraine is becoming a front line for the enemy. So, some dim-witted orc is storming a landing zone in Donetsk Oblast. So what? I’ll take him out from my office in Kyiv. Or even from abroad. From any continent. And there will be tens of thousands of people willing to do the same."

FPV pilots are no longer tied to ground control within a 20-km radius

Those Russian monsters definitely won’t win this war. Right now, our FPV pilot teams are a top priority for the enemy. But they are no longer tied to ground control within a 20-km radius of the enemy. Remember all those FPV pilots wearing goggles? That’s no longer necessary. Just a monitor—and you’re safe and warm, far away. FPV goggles only existed because it was impossible to operate a monitor normally in the trenches. Now all that is a thing of the past.

Read more: 2,000 kilometers: Wild Hornets set remote-control record for interceptor drone. VIDEO

Infrastructure development is planned

I am currently working on building the infrastructure for remote command posts to combat shaheds, in collaboration with Ivan Slobodianyk, the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities, and the Volunteer units of the local community database. This network could be deployed almost immediately to support operations on the front lines.

Zablotskyi announced courses for those interested

"Who wants to take down orcs or shoot down a Shahed drone without taking time away from their main work at home? Sign up! I'll soon start teaching courses on how to prepare for this," he wrote.

Great respect to "Wild Hornets." Currently the ONLY manufacturer of communication and FPV equipment that enables such remote control without constant manual operation on the ground.

Watch more: For first time in world, fighters from 412th Nemesis Brigade shot down "Shahed" with interceptor drone from surface platform, - USF. VIDEO

We can deploy our troops abroad without physically sending them

"This is historic. It’s beyond belief. Save this post. Even I find it hard to imagine the global implications of what this Ukrainian company has achieved. We can deploy our troops abroad without physically sending them. This changes military alliances. This changes the entire logic of warfare. And it started with us. Glory to Ukraine!" emphasized Zablotskyi.