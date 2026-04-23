Russia attacked the railway: drones hit locomotives, one person died

A woman was killed as a result of UAV attacks on railway infrastructure in Korosten. A diesel locomotive was also damaged in the Kryvyi Rih region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

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At the Korosten station, an enemy drone attacked a diesel locomotive. Railway workers took cover. Unfortunately, a civilian woman who was passing by was killed. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.

Earlier this morning, a diesel locomotive was damaged in the Kryvyi Rih district after being struck by a UAV. Fortunately, no one was injured.

See more: Russian forces struck railway in Zaporizhzhia: assistant driver killed and driver wounded. PHOTO

"Russia continues to target railway rolling stock. We urge everyone not to ignore air raid sirens, to follow evacuation procedures, and to immediately seek shelter—this saves lives," the ministry stated.

Attacks on the railway

Since early March, Russia has carried out more than 40 attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock.

According to Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Russian attacks have targeted power substations dozens of times since the beginning of the year, and in March, dozens of locomotives were also reported to have been damaged.

In turn, Oleksiy Balesta, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development, reported that nearly 220 strikes on infrastructure facilities were recorded in March alone, indicating that the attacks are systematic in nature.

See more: Russia attacked railway in Kharkiv region: depot, rolling stock and station damaged. PHOTOS