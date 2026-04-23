Zelenskyy replaced heads of SSU in three regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in three regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decrees have been published on the website of the Office of the President.

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Kyiv and the surrounding region

Thus, the head of state dismissed Artem Bondarenko from his post as head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

At the same time, he appointed Artem Borisovich to this position.

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Kherson Region

The President dismissed Artem Borisevich from his post as head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region and appointed Volodymyr Vavrukh to replace him.

Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Kuts from his post as head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Kharkiv Regional Office and appointed Denys Lutii to that position.

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