Russian shelling has caused power outages in seven regions, - Ministry of Energy
As a result of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.
Restoration work
It is reported that utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as soon as possible. Restoration work is ongoing 24 hours a day.
Employee injured
It is also reported that in the Mykolaiv region, one employee was injured due to an enemy attack on an energy facility. He was provided with all necessary medical assistance.
Power restrictions
The Ministry of Energy notes that no power restrictions are currently expected. For information on any changes to power supply, please check the official websites of your regional power companies.
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