Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, Air Force says (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:54 p.m. strike drones were reported heading:

toward Kharkiv from the north;

in the east and north of Chernihiv region, heading west;

in Cherkasy region, heading toward Horodyshche;

in Mykolaiv region, heading north.

At 8:12 p.m. drones from Cherkasy region were heading toward Kirovohrad region.

At 8:35 p.m. drones were heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 9:13 p.m. enemy tactical aviation activity was recorded in the northeastern and southeastern directions. There is a threat of airborne weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:17 p.m. enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs in northern Sumy region.

At 9:20 p.m. enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs in Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 9:31 p.m. drones were recorded in southern Kharkiv region, heading west.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times, woman seriously wounded