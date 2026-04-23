Zelenskyy discusses joint drone production with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during which the sides discussed deepening cooperation in defense production, particularly in the area of drones.

This was reported by Zelenskyy on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

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"I met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and thanked her for the consistently high level of support for Ukraine and all defense packages. The unblocking of the decision on the financial support package for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia is also important. Thank you for this support," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Russia has many "sick and fantastical ideas", we do not want Belarus to be drawn into them – Zelenskyy

The officials discussed deepening joint defense production, specifically in the priority area of drones.

They also separately discussed Ukraine’s cooperation with the European Union.

"We are determined to move as quickly as possible toward full membership in the European Union and expect all negotiation clusters to be opened in the near future," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Russia has many "sick and fantastical ideas", we do not want Belarus to be drawn into them – Zelenskyy