Russia has many "sick and fantastical ideas", we do not want Belarus to be drawn into them – Zelenskyy

Ukraine would not like to see Belarus drawn into Russia’s "sick and fantastical ideas."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press briefing.

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Russia’s ideas

"Regarding the threat of an offensive from Belarus, look, the Russians have a lot of different sick and fantastical ideas. Therefore, we very much do not want Belarus to be drawn into these fantastical ideas, so that they are turned into a terrible reality," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Artillery positions being set up in border areas of Belarus. Russia will try to draw it into war – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards reported that no movement of military equipment or reinforcement of units has currently been observed from the Belarusian side near the border.

Read more: Belarusians, following Russians, have begun to face internet restrictions – CCD