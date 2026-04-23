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Russia has many "sick and fantastical ideas", we do not want Belarus to be drawn into them – Zelenskyy

Ukraine warns against Belarus drawn into Russia’s ideas

Ukraine would not like to see Belarus drawn into Russia’s "sick and fantastical ideas."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press briefing.

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Russia’s ideas

"Regarding the threat of an offensive from Belarus, look, the Russians have a lot of different sick and fantastical ideas. Therefore, we very much do not want Belarus to be drawn into these fantastical ideas, so that they are turned into a terrible reality," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Artillery positions being set up in border areas of Belarus. Russia will try to draw it into war – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards reported that no movement of military equipment or reinforcement of units has currently been observed from the Belarusian side near the border.

Read more: Belarusians, following Russians, have begun to face internet restrictions – CCD

Author: 

Belarus (891) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8879)
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