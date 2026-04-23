Russia has many "sick and fantastical ideas", we do not want Belarus to be drawn into them – Zelenskyy
Ukraine would not like to see Belarus drawn into Russia’s "sick and fantastical ideas."
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press briefing.
Russia’s ideas
"Regarding the threat of an offensive from Belarus, look, the Russians have a lot of different sick and fantastical ideas. Therefore, we very much do not want Belarus to be drawn into these fantastical ideas, so that they are turned into a terrible reality," Zelenskyy said.
Background
Earlier, Ukrainian border guards reported that no movement of military equipment or reinforcement of units has currently been observed from the Belarusian side near the border.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password