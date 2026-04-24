U.S. is considering Putin’s invitation to G20 summit

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering inviting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in Miami in December.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by The Washington Post, citing sources within the U.S. administration.

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At the same time, Trump himself stated that he had not yet personally sent an invitation to Putin, but did not rule out the possibility. According to him, Putin’s participation would have a positive effect on the discussion of international issues.

Trump's stance on Putin's participation

During a briefing in the Oval Office, the U.S. president noted that he had not invited Putin to the summit, but would allow him to attend.

I did not invite Putin to the G20 summit, but if he came it would probably be very helpful," Trump noted.

According to sources, Russia has already received an official invitation from the U.S. side to participate in the summit.

Moscow plans to make a final decision on the composition of its delegation closer to the date of the event.

Read more: Russia Receives Invitation to G20 Summit in US

Context and previous statements

Trump has previously spoken out on multiple occasions in favor of the participation of world leaders, including Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in international forums.

Last year, he stated that he had no objection to their presence, even as observers. According to him, this could facilitate dialogue and discussion of key global issues.

The G20 Summit in Miami is scheduled for December and is set to be one of the year’s major international events, where participants will discuss the economic situation, security challenges, and cooperation among nations.

Read more: Trump, Xi Jinping, Modi and others must tell Putin that he must stop war, – Zelenskyy