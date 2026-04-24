Russia attacked Odesa: 2 people killed, 17 injured, significant damage to residential buildings (updated). PHOTOS

Two people were killed and a further 14 injured in a night-time drone attack on Odesa. Residential buildings have been damaged, and clean-up operations are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, and the State Emergency Service.

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"The enemy has once again targeted residential areas of our city," Lysak said.

Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were hit.

Where were the strikes recorded?

A strike on a three-storey residential building destroyed flats and caused a fire. Six people were injured.

Two two-storey residential buildings were destroyed; firefighters rescued one person and evacuated a further 20 (including two children). Seven people were injured.

An enemy UAV also struck a two-storey building. Unfortunately, two people were killed and one was injured. Sixteen residents were evacuated from the building.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, 17 people were injured in strikes at various locations. Nine of them have been hospitalized. The injured include 9 women and 8 men aged 18 to 83.

Read more: Consequences of enemy attack on Dnipro: three people killed, thirteen injured (updated). PHOTOS

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the scenes of the tragedies throughout the night, providing assistance to over 50 residents (including 3 children) who were in a state of severe stress.

Clean-up operations are ongoing. Further details are being confirmed. Over 140 rescue workers are deployed at the sites of the strikes.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times, woman seriously wounded

Consequences of the attack































