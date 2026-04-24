Ukraine’s security is security of entire transatlantic community, there should be no "war fatigue" - Duda

Our partners must not grow "weary" of the war in Ukraine. We need to figure out how to help.

Former Polish President Andrzej Duda made this statement during the Kyiv Security Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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He noted that Poland had opened its borders to millions of Ukrainians and had also become a logistical hub for aid, providing weapons and military equipment. Duda emphasized that Poland had fulfilled this commitment by opening its borders to millions of Ukrainians, becoming a key logistical hub for aid, and transferring its own weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

"We did this because we understood that Ukraine's security is Poland's security, and Poland's security is the security of the entire transatlantic community," Duda emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine is not only recipient of aid, but also source of experience and innovation, says EU Military Committee chief Clancy

According to the former president of Poland, we should continue to support Ukraine while also considering how to help it not only rebuild what has been destroyed but also become a modern European state.

"Ukraine belongs to the European Union. For now, this is in a spiritual sense, but its full membership is not a matter of charity. It is a matter of justice and strategic necessity," Duda emphasized.

Duda urged the international community not to "grow weary of the war."

"There is no room for war fatigue. The free world will not grow weary. We will support Ukraine until victory. ... Ukraine’s victory will be the victory of the free world," he concluded.

Read more: No one in Ukraine will ever agree to concede even single millimeter of our territory, - Budanov

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is our country’s primary platform for discussing issues of war and peace, as well as national and global security.

Censor.NET is an information partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.