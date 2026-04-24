1 819 22
Holos MP Tsabal submits letter to resign mandate
MP Volodymyr Tsabal from the Holos party has submitted a letter to resign his parliamentary mandate.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the MP’s comment to Ukrainska Pravda.
According to the report, the information that the letter had been submitted was initially confirmed by the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and Tsabal later confirmed it himself in correspondence.
In 2019, he entered parliament on the Holos party list (as No. 12) and as a party member.
According to information on the Central Election Commission website, political analyst Mykola Davydiuk may be next on the Holos list to enter parliament.
- The Holos faction in parliament consists of 19 MPs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password