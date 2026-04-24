Holos MP Tsabal submits letter to resign mandate

MP Volodymyr Tsabal from the Holos party has submitted a letter to resign his parliamentary mandate.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the MP’s comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

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According to the report, the information that the letter had been submitted was initially confirmed by the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and Tsabal later confirmed it himself in correspondence.

In 2019, he entered parliament on the Holos party list (as No. 12) and as a party member.

Read more: "Servant of People" member Volodina resigns: Committee approves her resignation

According to information on the Central Election Commission website, political analyst Mykola Davydiuk may be next on the Holos list to enter parliament.

The Holos faction in parliament consists of 19 MPs.

Read more: Ukraine should create institute for recalling MPs - Stefanchuk