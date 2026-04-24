Europe has "double standards" regarding Ukraine and Middle East – Spanish PM Sánchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said that there are "double standards" in the European Union’s approach to the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

EFE writes this, Censor.NET reports.

Double standards

In his view, Europe has "double standards" regarding Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. According to him, it is necessary to remember that Article 2 of the association agreement with Israel refers to respect for international law and humanitarian law.

"And it is obvious that neither in Lebanon, nor in the West Bank, nor, of course, in Gaza is Israel complying with this, and this should also prompt us to reflect on this," he said.

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This raises the question of how the EU can be united in supporting a people such as Ukrainians, who are facing an invasion, and not do the same in the Middle East.

No unity in the EU

Sánchez also noted that the EU could lose its credibility if it does not take measures regarding Israel.

"Unfortunately, there are governments that support this, and there are others that oppose it; there is no unified position on this issue. All of this leads to a weakening of the European Union’s position in terms of our legitimacy, at least political legitimacy, and our credibility when it comes to defending such just causes as Ukraine," he warned.

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