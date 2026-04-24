Ukraine and Saudi Arabia developing strategic cooperation in three areas – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The president announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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What they discussed

"There is a strategic security agreement that we are actively developing in three key areas.

The first is the export of our Ukrainian security expertise and capabilities in airspace protection.

The second is energy cooperation, which adds resilience to Ukraine at this difficult time.

The third is food security," the head of state said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Saudi Arabia: We are developing agreements in fields of security, energy and infrastructure. VIDEO

"We are working together to strengthen our peoples and partners. We have set tasks for our teams, and I count on their prompt and full implementation. Now, when international relations have been significantly destabilised, this kind of bilateral work restores confidence," Zelenskyy added.

The parties also exchanged assessments of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf.

Read more: Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed defense cooperation agreement, - Zelenskyy