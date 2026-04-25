Sybiha commented on outcome of Zelenskyy’s visit to Baku

As part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Azerbaijan, a meeting was held between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the social media platform X following the talks.

According to the minister, the parties discussed the results of the leaders’ talks and agreed on the next steps to implement the agreements reached.

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Cooperation and the security situation

During the meeting, Andriy Sybiha briefed his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on the situation at the front. He noted that Ukraine continues to hold its defensive positions and is inflicting losses on the aggressor.

"Ukraine is holding its ground and forcing the aggressor to pay an increasingly high price," the minister emphasized.

In addition to security issues, the parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation. These included energy, humanitarian aid, economic development, political dialogue, and the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children.

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New agreements and strategic partnerships

It was previously reported that, following negotiations, Ukraine and Azerbaijan signed six new agreements. Among them is an agreement on legal assistance in civil and commercial matters.

This agreement is intended to streamline cooperation between the judicial authorities of both countries, promote the development of business ties, and strengthen the partnership.