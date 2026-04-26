Shots were fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Trump was evacuated as matter of urgency

On the night of 26 April, Donald Trump was urgently escorted out of a White House press event. Gunshots were heard inside the venue during dinner, after which the president was swiftly evacuated from the stage and the building.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ClashReport.

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Where did the shooting take place?

As noted, the incident occurred during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Trump was in the hall when the shots were fired.

Secret Service agents immediately escorted the president off the stage and evacuated him from the building. The event was attended by the First Lady, the Vice-President, and a number of cabinet members: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Press Secretary Caroline Levitt, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other senior officials.

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Armed security personnel with rifles took to the stage. Secret Service personnel gathered inside and around the building.

The shooter has already been detained

The shooter has been detained – this was confirmed by the US Secret Service via the White House press pool.

Earlier, foreign media reported that he had been killed, but this information has not been confirmed. The identity of the detainee and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

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Trump’s reaction

The US President wrote on social media that the Secret Service and law enforcement had acted "quickly and bravely". Trump suggested continuing the event, but noted that the final decision rested with law enforcement. According to the press pool, at the time of publication the President was still at the Hilton hotel.

He also reported that law enforcement officers, in accordance with protocol, had asked him to leave the building – he complied immediately. Trump announced a press conference in 30 minutes’ time in the White House briefing room.

Trump assured that the First Lady, the Vice President and all members of the cabinet were completely safe. The event will be rescheduled – it will take place within the next 30 days.