Melnyk at UN demands return of ZNPP to Ukraine and sanctions against Russian nuclear industry

Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that Russia must immediately return the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukrainian control and ensure its safety in accordance with IAEA standards.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this during his address.

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Call for immediate action

Melnik emphasized that the situation surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is an example of nuclear blackmail by Russia.

According to him, the occupation of the station poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire international community.

He called on UN member states to stop turning a blind eye to the situation and to impose coordinated sanctions against Russia’s nuclear energy sector.

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A historical precedent

The diplomat emphasized that, for the first time in history, one country had seized another’s operational nuclear power plant by force.

We are talking about the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant—the largest in Europe—which has been under occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Melnik also recalled that Russian troops had previously seized the Chornobyl site.

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Ukraine's Position

Ukraine insists on the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the station's territory.

According to Melnik, this is the only way to ensure nuclear safety in accordance with international standards.

He emphasized that tough sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry should serve as a lesson learned from the Chornobyl disaster.