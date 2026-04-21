Ukraine calls for new sanctions against Russia at UN

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andrii Melnyk, has called on the US and Europe to tighten sanctions in the energy sector and to support a ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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The Permanent Representative of Ukraine stressed that recent exemptions regarding the sale of Russian oil could bring the Russian Federation around $10 billion in additional revenue in April alone.

"Does anyone believe that these windfall profits will go towards funding schools, hospitals or sanitation? They will fund Russia’s war of annihilation against Ukraine," the Permanent Representative stressed, adding that these funds are "enough to produce up to half a million deadly ‘shaheds’."

Melnyk called on the US to "rely more on the ‘stick’ than the ‘carrot’ in its policy towards Russia", stressing the need to compel Russia to make peace.

Demands on Europe: the ‘shadow fleet’ and increased aid

The Ukrainian diplomat appealed to European allies to dismantle Russia’s "shadow fleet", which allows it to circumvent sanctions.

"This loophole must be closed for good," he stressed.

Melnyk also proposed that EU countries "take another historic step" and decide to increase military aid to Ukraine to 1% of GDP.

According to him, this would send "a powerful signal to Moscow that Mr Putin has already lost this war".

Separately, the diplomat called on countries of the Global South to join the sanctions against Russian energy resources.

The UN Security Council and a new resolution

Melnyk stated that the negotiation process has effectively been blocked by Russia for almost two months, and the UN Security Council must take decisive action.

According to him, the European members of the Security Council must show leadership and draft a new resolution.

"This new resolution must not be yet another political statement without consequences. It must become a tool to compel a genuine cessation of hostilities," the Permanent Representative emphasised.

Read more: Russia is bluffing and dragging out negotiations, - Melnyk

He added that the document must provide for "real measures of pressure, including targeted sanctions".

Criticism of Russia’s position

Melnyk stressed that if Russia were genuinely ready for peace, it would not block a decision on an immediate ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners on an "all for all" basis.

"Let’s not just debate, as we do every month, but make full use of this body’s powers and finally take action," he said.

The diplomat stressed that "Russia has no chance of winning this war".

"Nothing can save Mr Putin, not even high oil prices," added Melnyk.

Addressing Russia’s representative Vasily Nebenzya, Melnyk said in Russian: "It’s too late, Vasya, to drink Borjomi," and then added in English: "When your kidneys have already failed."

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