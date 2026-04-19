Easing sanctions gives Russia $10 billion for new strikes on Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that easing sanctions against Russia does not reflect the reality of the war. According to him, in just one week, Russian forces have deployed thousands of attack drones, guided bombs and missiles against Ukrainian cities.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"The continued easing of sanctions against Russia does not reflect the reality of the war and diplomacy, and fuels the Russian leadership’s illusion that the war can continue. This week alone, the Russians have launched over 2,360 attack drones, more than 1,320 guided aerial bombs and nearly 60 missiles of various types at our cities and communities," the president noted.

Read more: Artillery positions being set up in border areas of Belarus. Russia will try to draw it into war – Zelenskyy

As Zelenskyy notes, every dollar spent on oil from Russia is money for the war.

"More than 110 tankers from Moscow’s shadow fleet are currently at sea. On board are over 12 million tonnes of Russian oil, which, thanks to the easing of sanctions, can once again be sold without consequences. That is $10 billion – a resource that is directly converted into new strikes against Ukraine," the head of state emphasised.

Read also: Ukraine calls on the US to reinstate sanctions on Russian oil, says Stefanyishyna

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of stopping Russian tankers.

"That is why it is important that Russian tankers are stopped and do not deliver oil to ports. The aggressor’s oil exports must be reduced, and Ukraine’s long-range sanctions continue to work precisely towards this. I am grateful to every one of our soldiers for their accuracy and thank all our partners who are helping to increase the pressure on Russia over this war," the President of Ukraine concluded.

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