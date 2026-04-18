Sybiha to Russian propagandists: Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin. Why is he hiding?. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to meet with Vladimir Putin, but noted that the Russian dictator is avoiding direct talks.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga to Russian propagandists, reports Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Zelenskyy’s readiness to meet with Putin

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Russian propagandists bombarded the Ukrainian delegation with questions regarding the possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin. The question is: why is he hiding?" Sibiga replied.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he is ready to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a summit between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the President of Turkey and, possibly, the US.

Read more: Artillery positions being set up in border areas of Belarus. Russia will try to draw it into war – Zelenskyy