Russia wants our territory so it can seize territories of other states as well, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine always expresses its gratitude and clearly remembers who supported the country after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and how. However, he stressed that "all partners must also remember that Ukraine is defending not only itself in this war, especially for Europe."

The head of state said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia can be stopped by the strength and principled stance of partners

"Russia wants our territory so that it can seize the territories of others as well. If it succeeds with one state, with one neighbor, it will do the same with others. This is how Russia has moved: a piece of Moldova, parts of Georgia, the seizure of Crimea and the occupation of Donetsk, the subjugation of Belarus. A full-scale war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that this can be stopped only by the real strength and principled stance of all partners.

"This is exactly what matters: a principled stance. This concerns America, the G7 countries and European countries. For there to be real peace in Europe and for Russia to stop, there must be decent conditions for Ukraine and respect for Ukraine. On every significant security aspect: Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, security guarantees, accession to the European Union and the real recovery of our country after the war. We are working for a decent peace," the head of state added.

Background

Zelenskyy’s statement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia could involve the loss of some territories that "will no longer be Ukrainian." The politician linked territorial concessions and a possible referendum on peace to the prospects of accession to the European Union.

Read more: Ukraine will not give up its territories. This is our history and our values, - Zelenskyy