Enemy is attempting to advance and establish foothold near Hryshyne and Rodynske, - Operational Command "East"
The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains difficult. The enemy continues its offensive to capture the Pokrovsk urban area. Suffering casualties, the enemy is constantly bringing in additional reserves.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.
What is the situation in Pokrovsk?
As reported, in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of the city.
In the southeastern part, the enemy is attempting to amass heavy equipment, including artillery and tanks. Ukrainian troops are detecting and engaging enemy equipment with fire. Combat operations are also ongoing to detect and destroy enemy command posts and UAV operator positions.
Fighting for Hryshyne and Rodynske
The situation is escalating in the area around the settlements of Hryshyne and Rodynske. The enemy is attempting to advance and consolidate its positions. Our units are holding their designated lines, inflicting significant losses on enemy assault groups, blocking supply routes, and destroying enemy vehicles.
Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 52 enemy assaults toward the settlements of Bilytske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novyi Donbas, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Serhiivka.
In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, disrupting enemy logistics, and carrying out search-and-strike operations.
Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.
Russian Federation casualties
- Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment. Overall, according to preliminary data, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the "East" Operational Command—322 invaders over the past 24 hours.
- Over 1,300 UAVs of various types have been destroyed, and 101 units of other weapons and equipment have been hit. Specifically, 2 armored vehicles were destroyed, 6 artillery pieces were destroyed or damaged, 46 vehicles were destroyed, 43 pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed, and 159 shelters were hit.
- Units of the "East" military group are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 45 Russian UAV control points were struck.
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