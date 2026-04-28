Enemy is attempting to advance and establish foothold near Hryshyne and Rodynske, - Operational Command "East"

The situation in the Pokrovsk area remains difficult. The enemy continues its offensive to capture the Pokrovsk urban area. Suffering casualties, the enemy is constantly bringing in additional reserves.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.

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What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

As reported, in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of the city.

In the southeastern part, the enemy is attempting to amass heavy equipment, including artillery and tanks. Ukrainian troops are detecting and engaging enemy equipment with fire. Combat operations are also ongoing to detect and destroy enemy command posts and UAV operator positions.

Read more: Situation in Hryshyne and Rodynske areas is escalating. Enemy is amassing military equipment south of Pokrovsk, - "East" Operational Command

Fighting for Hryshyne and Rodynske

The situation is escalating in the area around the settlements of Hryshyne and Rodynske. The enemy is attempting to advance and consolidate its positions. Our units are holding their designated lines, inflicting significant losses on enemy assault groups, blocking supply routes, and destroying enemy vehicles.

Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction

Overall, yesterday in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 52 enemy assaults toward the settlements of Bilytske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novyi Donbas, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Serhiivka.

Watch more: Occupiers are attempting to consolidate their positions in western part of Hryshyne, – 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

In the group’s area of responsibility, our units are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, disrupting enemy logistics, and carrying out search-and-strike operations.

Drone units and artillery are actively engaged.

Russian Federation casualties