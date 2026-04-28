US has stated that Iran is on brink of collapse

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran had allegedly informed the U.S. side of a difficult situation within the country.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Reuters. According to the U.S. leader, Tehran is seeking to resolve issues related to the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible.

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Trump noted that Iran is in a "state of collapse" and is trying to resolve internal issues, particularly regarding the country's leadership. At the same time, he emphasized that Iran is interested in opening a key maritime route.

The U.S. position on the negotiations

The U.S. president stressed that the issue of Iran’s nuclear program must be resolved without delay. According to sources, during a meeting with his advisors, Trump discussed the need to begin negotiations specifically on this issue.

"Iran has just informed us that it is in a 'state of collapse.' They want us to open the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible," Trump said.

At the same time, he did not specify exactly how Iran had conveyed this message.

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Iran's reaction and the situation in the region

Tehran denies that the situation is critical. A spokesperson for the Iranian government stated that the country had prepared in advance for possible restrictions on maritime trade.

According to her, Iran is developing alternative trade routes that do not rely on the Persian Gulf. This should help mitigate risks in the event of a blockade of shipping lanes.

Iran's latest proposals for resolving the conflict call for postponing discussions on the nuclear program until hostilities have ended. At the same time, Washington is insisting on an immediate resolution of this issue.