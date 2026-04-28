Russia plans offensive operations and expansion of mobilization – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Defence Intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko on Russia’s further plans.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Irrecoverable losses among occupiers reach 60%

"We have specific documents from the Russian General Staff confirming that the occupiers themselves acknowledge their inability to fulfill the tasks set by their political leadership. Ukraine’s Defense Forces are ensuring the destruction of the Russian army’s offensive potential, with irrecoverable losses among the occupiers already at about 60% of total losses," the president said.

Read more: We are actively looking for ways to secure anti-ballistic systems and other air defense assets against missiles – Zelenskyy

Aggressor’s further plans

According to Zelenskyy, despite significant losses, Moscow is planning new operations and an expansion of mobilization.

"Despite this, Russia’s political leadership is planning further offensive operations and preparing to involve more personnel, including by expanding mobilization processes in Russia," the head of state said.

The president noted that Ukraine’s task, accordingly, is to further increase the percentage of the occupier’s irrecoverable losses, tighten the line of drone use at the front, and scale up Ukraine’s long-range sanctions against Russian weapons production and the oil sector.

Russian operations against NATO countries

"We will also inform our partners about Moscow’s further work on plans for operations against NATO countries, as well as attempts to draw Belarus more deeply into carrying out Russian tasks," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: We are actively looking for ways to secure anti-ballistic systems and other air defense assets against missiles – Zelenskyy