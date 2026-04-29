Von der Leyen on Internet restrictions in Russia: Russians feel they are "living behind digital iron curtain again"

Against the backdrop of inflation and rising interest rates, the Kremlin, for its part, has resorted to restricting internet access for ordinary citizens, effectively erecting a "digital iron curtain" around them.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, this was stated in a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

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The Impact of Sanctions

"Sanctions are having a devastating impact on the Russian economy. With rising inflation and soaring interest rates, the consequences of the war Russia chose to wage are being paid for out of people’s pockets," von der Leyen noted.

She noted that, for its part, the Kremlin is "responding in its usual manner," adding that this involves "restrictions on the internet and free communication."

See also: "Phones Are Useless": A children's band on Russian TV sang a song about the benefits of not having the internet

The Digital Iron Curtain

According to von der Leyen, Russians feel that they are "once again living behind an iron curtain—a digital iron curtain."

"But if history teaches us anything, it is that all walls eventually come down," the President of the European Commission emphasized.

See also: "Iron Curtain": Moscow launches restricted internet access with state-approved websites

What led up to

It was previously reported that Russia may completely block the Telegram messaging app starting April 1.