Abduction of Ukrainian children and Russia’s "shadow fleet": Ukraine imposes new sanctions, Zelenskyy says

Today, Ukraine imposed new sanctions on Russian entities involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children and on vessels of Russia’s "shadow fleet."

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Abduction of Ukrainian children

The first sanctions list includes individuals involved in removing Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories, destroying their identity, and hiding them from their families and from Ukraine.

Among those sanctioned are officials of Russia’s state system, collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories, and propagandists.

Read more: Ukraine offers partners special agreements on production and supply of Ukrainian weapons – Zelenskyy

Russia’s shadow fleet

The second sanctions list includes 23 vessels Moscow uses for oil exports. According to Zelenskyy, some of those on the list have already been sanctioned by Ukraine’s partners as well.

"We are working to synchronize all our sanctions regimes, partners’ sanctions in Ukraine, and Ukraine’s sanctions in partner jurisdictions," he added.

Read more: Russia wants our territory so it can seize territories of other states as well, - Zelenskyy

The president also announced new sanctions: "We are preparing another sanctions package for the near future, one of particular significance."