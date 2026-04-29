In Chernihiv Oblast, 12-year-old boy intercepts FPV drone and saves younger children from strike – media

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 12-year-old schoolboy managed to stop a Russian fiber-optic FPV drone that was heading toward his younger brothers and sisters. The UAV fell after the boy severed its control cable.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a report by Suspilne Chernihiv.

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Teenager saved younger children from death

The incident occurred on April 18 in the border town of Semenivka. Anatolii Prokhorenko, the eldest child in a family of five children, was in the yard when he spotted an FPV drone with a fiber-optic cable in the sky. The device was moving toward the place where his younger brothers and sisters were playing.

The boy quickly assessed the situation and decided to act. He waited until the drone began changing its trajectory and severed the cable that controlled it. After that, the UAV lost control, climbed upward and fell into bushes about 100-150 meters away. There was no explosion, although the children were preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Anatolii himself admits that he was scared to act, but fear for his family proved stronger. According to him, life in the border area has changed his perception of danger, as constant drone flights overhead have dulled his sense of fear.

Read more: FPV drones attack agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region, damaging equipment and warehouses

Military taught him how to act in danger

The boy had earlier learned the skill of properly severing fiber-optic cable from the military. While helping them, he found out exactly how it is done, although the soldiers themselves stressed that such actions are extremely risky and permissible only in exceptional situations.

Experts emphasize that Anatolii was lucky. According to Mykyta Havrylenko, operations director at the Kruk UAV operator training center, FPV drones usually do not operate alone, as they are accompanied by other UAVs that adjust targets. If a person trying to neutralize a drone is detected, they may become a priority target.

After what happened, the boy became interested in military affairs and working with drones, although his biggest dream is for the war to end. His father says his son is the family’s main support. Because of the danger, the family has already been forced to move to Chernihiv.

Read more: Russians attack Chernihiv region: drone hits infrastructure facility