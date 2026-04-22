FPV drones attack agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region, damaging equipment and warehouses

Russian forces attacked the infrastructure of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Ivanivka with two FPV drones. The strikes damaged a combine harvester in a field and warehouse facilities.

Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration head Oleksandr Seliverstov said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Ivanivka, Semenivka community

"On 22 April, at around 2:30 p.m., the enemy attacked the infrastructure of one of the district’s agricultural enterprises with two FPV drones," the statement says.

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As a result of one drone strike, a combine harvester that was in the field at the time was damaged.

The second struck the agricultural enterprise’s warehouse buildings.

No information about casualties has been reported so far. Additional circumstances are being clarified.

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