Russians attack Chernihiv region: drone hits infrastructure facility

On the evening of Thursday, 26 March, Russian occupiers struck an infrastructure facility in the city of Semenivka in Chernihiv region with an FPV drone.

This was reported by Head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET informs.

What is known?

The attack took place at around 19:10. The specific facility has not been specified.

"An infrastructure facility came under attack. As of this minute, no reports of casualties have been received. The information is being clarified," Seliverstov said.

Shelling of Ukraine

This evening, Russia continues to shell the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Air raid alerts are in effect in a number of regions.

Stay in safe places!

Earlier, it was reported that on 26 March, Russian forces struck transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, leaving one person injured.

See more: Russians attacked agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region with "Geran" UAVs: cowshed was on fire. PHOTOS