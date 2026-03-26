Russians attack Chernihiv region: drone hits infrastructure facility
On the evening of Thursday, 26 March, Russian occupiers struck an infrastructure facility in the city of Semenivka in Chernihiv region with an FPV drone.
This was reported by Head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
The attack took place at around 19:10. The specific facility has not been specified.
"An infrastructure facility came under attack. As of this minute, no reports of casualties have been received. The information is being clarified," Seliverstov said.
Shelling of Ukraine
This evening, Russia continues to shell the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Air raid alerts are in effect in a number of regions.
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