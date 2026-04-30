Enemy will feel the pain: new types of FPV drones to soon reach front, says Beskrestnov (Flash)

Drone Industry

Ukraine has tested new FPV drones that will be able to hit targets at a range of up to 150 km and will soon enter service with the Defense Forces.

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the defense minister, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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"We will finally, in a month or two, cover the 100-150 km zone from the borders with short-range strike UAVs," the statement reads.

He noted that a significant number of important Russian facilities are concentrated in this zone.

"The enemy will feel the pain. Yes, there will be more and more long-range UAV strikes. Yes, there will be more ‘gifts’," Flash said.

He added that the renewed team at the Ministry of Defense is working on innovation and ensuring drone supplies, while the military are using them effectively on the battlefield.

Background

About one in five Shahed-type attack drones used by Russia can be remotely controlled online through networks deployed on Russian territory.

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