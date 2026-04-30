AFU strike Russian logistics in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – equipment and vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian forces carried out a series of strikes on Russian military logistics in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting a number of vehicles.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces on Facebook.

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What equipment was destroyed

Operators of the Nemesis Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems hit a pickup truck equipped with electronic warfare systems, Bukhanka-type vans (UAZ - ed.), passenger cars, trucks and vehicles with trailers.

A video of the combat work was published on social media.

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Why this is critical for the enemy

"They disrupt logistics support, derail the delivery of ammunition, fuel and provisions, complicate the evacuation of the wounded and limit the maneuver of units both in offensive and defensive operations," the military explained.

The Unmanned Systems Forces stressed that strikes on transport are of strategic importance, as without logistics, Russian units lose the ability to operate effectively on the battlefield.

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