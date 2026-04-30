Ukraine lost its drone advantage in 2022-2023. There was chance to do key things, says Yelizarov

Drone Industry

If Ukraine had been able to make the decisions it is making now two years earlier, it would have managed to retake more territory.

Pavlo Yelizarov, commander of the Lasar's Group special unit and deputy commander of the Air Force, said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to him, with Mykhailo Fedorov's arrival at the Defense Ministry, innovation and movement appeared.

"Let’s put it this way: the system’s ‘metabolism’ sped up significantly. But unfortunately, we lost our drone advantage. In 2022-2023, we had a chance to do key things. We managed to stop the Russians, knock out a significant amount of equipment and stabilize the situation, which they did not expect. But we did not retake the territories," he explained.

Yelizarov believes that if the "metabolism" had been faster then, Ukraine could also have retaken some of its territories.

"We lost that moment," the Air Force deputy commander added.

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Elimination of occupiers

Yelizarov said the Russians do not have enough people. Ukraine could kill more Russian occupiers.

"But, you know, it is difficult to pick apples in an orchard where there are none left. ... If they increase the flow, the number of losses will also rise. If they move slowly, it will remain at around 30,000-35,000," he said.

Watch more: Blast from drone throws occupier against tree and forces his mouth open: combat work by Magyar’s Birds. VIDEO