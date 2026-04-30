Russian troops are trying to break through to Kupiansk from two directions, - Defense Forces

Russian troops are attempting to advance toward Kupiansk from the right and left banks of the Oskol River, increasing pressure on Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, announced this on television.

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"In the city of Kupiansk on the right bank of the Oskil River, the Russians are actively attempting to advance from the north. They have managed to push a little closer to the village of Golubivka. In particular, they are using various infrastructure facilities, such as gas pipelines, in their attempts to penetrate the northern districts of the city. As of now, we are managing to destroy them, but the situation—specifically when they reached Holubivka—has become more complicated than, for example, it was a few months ago," Tregubov noted.

Another axis of the enemy’s offensive remains the left bank of the Oskol River. Here, the enemy is attempting to advance but is being held back by a large-scale bridgehead established by the Defense Forces, which serves as a key defensive stronghold in this sector.

"On the left bank of the Oskil River, we have a fairly large foothold that the Russians are trying to push back across the river by attacking in the direction of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi; in particular, the most intense attempts to break through are coming through the village of Kivsharivka. The situation there is also complicated; the Russians are positioned on several sides and are attacking," Trehubov said.

What happened before?

Earlier, military officials reported that the situation in the Kupiansk sector remains under control but is challenging. The enemy is advancing through forested areas, building up its forces, and complicating logistics for the Defense Forces.

Watch more: Enemy is preparing assaults and stepping up activity in forest belts in Kupiansk direction, - "Pomsta" brigade. VIDEO