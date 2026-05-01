Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,331,710 personnel (+1,420 in past 24 hours), 11,903 tanks, 41,044 artillery systems, and 24,496 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,330,290 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2026, are estimated at:
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personnel – approximately 1,331,710 (+1,420) people
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tanks – 11,903 (+2) units
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armored fighting vehicles – 24,496 (+3) units
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artillery systems – 41,044 (+100) units
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MLRS – 1,757 (+1) units
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air defense systems – 1,357 (+1) units
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aircraft – 435 (+0) units
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helicopters – 352 (+0) units
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UAVs of operational and tactical level – 265,284 (+1,924) units
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cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units
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ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
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submarines – 2 (+0) units
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vehicles and tankers – 93,009 (+403) units
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special equipment – 4,150 (+2) units
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