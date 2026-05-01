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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,331,710 personnel (+1,420 in past 24 hours), 11,903 tanks, 41,044 artillery systems, and 24,496 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,330,290 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,331,710 (+1,420) people

  • tanks – 11,903 (+2) units

  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,496 (+3) units

  • artillery systems – 41,044 (+100) units

  • MLRS – 1,757 (+1) units

  • air defense systems – 1,357 (+1) units

  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units

  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units

  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 265,284 (+1,924) units

  • cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units

  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

  • submarines – 2 (+0) units

  • vehicles and tankers – 93,009 (+403) units

  • special equipment – 4,150 (+2) units

Read more: 109 combat engagements at front since start of day: enemy carries out 20 attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Росія втратила понад 1,33 млн військових у війні проти України — Генштаб

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Russian Army (11741) Armed Forces HQ (5103) liquidation (3035) elimination (7219)
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