Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,331,710 personnel (+1,420 in past 24 hours), 11,903 tanks, 41,044 artillery systems, and 24,496 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,330,290 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,331,710 (+1,420) people

tanks – 11,903 (+2) units

armored fighting vehicles – 24,496 (+3) units

artillery systems – 41,044 (+100) units

MLRS – 1,757 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,357 (+1) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 352 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 265,284 (+1,924) units

cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 93,009 (+403) units

special equipment – 4,150 (+2) units

Read more: 109 combat engagements at front since start of day: enemy carries out 20 attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff