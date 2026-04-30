109 combat engagements at front since start of day: enemy carries out 20 attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of 30 April, 109 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The Defense Forces continue to stop the enemy, destroying personnel and exhausting the combat potential of the occupiers by systematically inflicting fire damage.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 51 airstrikes and dropped 166 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 5,980 kamikaze drones to attack targets and carried out 2,201 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

What is the situation in the front-line directions?

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks. The occupiers carried out 64 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 10 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times near the settlements of Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

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In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked five times toward Kurylivka, Kindrashivka and Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman and Dibrova. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled two assaults by the occupiers near the settlements of Zakitne and Yampil. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

Read more: 41 combat engagements recorded at front, including 24 in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction , the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Muravka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and Molodetske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Muravka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and Molodetske. One combat engagement is still ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, 66 occupiers were killed and 19 wounded in this direction today. Eight enemy vehicles and three pieces of special equipment were destroyed; two artillery systems, nine vehicles, one UAV command post and 20 enemy infantry shelters were damaged. A total of 241 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers twice tried to improve their position, attacking toward Verbove and Zlahoda.

Read more: Sanctioned tanker "MARQUISE" has been hit near Tuapse, - General Staff

In the Huliaipole direction, there were nine attacks by the occupiers near Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Pavlivka and launched airstrikes on areas near the settlements of Tavriiske and Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy assaults toward Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilogrudyi Island.

No significant changes occurred in other directions.

See more: 57% of Ukrainians oppose withdrawal of AFU from Donetsk Oblast even in exchange for security guarantees – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS