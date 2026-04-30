41 combat engagements recorded at front, including 24 in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff
Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 41 times.
This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 30 April, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strikes on Ukraine
Artillery shelling of border areas continues.
- Today, in Sumy Oblast, the settlements of Korenok, Yastrubshchyna, Khliborob, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Atynske, Bachivsk, Starykove, Havrylova Sloboda, Ulanove, Prohres and Kozache were affected.
- In Chernihiv Oblast, Khrinivka, Lubiane, Zarichchia and Mykolaivka came under fire.
The enemy carried out airstrikes on Holubivka and Rudnia.
Situation in the north
In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, seven of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.
Situation in Kharkiv Oblast
In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Lyman and Okhrimivka.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Kurylivka.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault toward the settlement of Stavky.
In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward the settlement of Zakitne.
According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka and Illinivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 12 times to push our warriors from their positions toward the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and Molodetske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced twice toward Verbove and Zlahoda. One of these attacks is ongoing.
Fighting in the south
In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Olenokostiantynivka and Huliaipilske.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults toward Antonivka and Bilogrudyi Island. One attack is ongoing.
It is noted that no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.
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