41 combat engagements recorded at front, including 24 in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 41 times.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 30 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, in Sumy Oblast, the settlements of Korenok, Yastrubshchyna, Khliborob, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Atynske, Bachivsk, Starykove, Havrylova Sloboda, Ulanove, Prohres and Kozache were affected.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Khrinivka, Lubiane, Zarichchia and Mykolaivka came under fire.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on Holubivka and Rudnia.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, seven of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war: approximately 1,330,290 personnel (+1,470 in past 24 hours), 11,901 tanks, 40,944 artillery systems, and 24,493 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Lyman and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault toward the settlement of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward the settlement of Zakitne.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 12 times to push our warriors from their positions toward the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and Molodetske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Air defense, oil depot and command posts: Defense Forces carry out series of strikes on enemy – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced twice toward Verbove and Zlahoda. One of these attacks is ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Olenokostiantynivka and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Read more: Oil refinery in Tuapse and Russian radar station in occupied Crimea struck by Defense Forces, - General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults toward Antonivka and Bilogrudyi Island. One attack is ongoing.

It is noted that no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.