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Man fired shots in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district: special police operation launched
Police in Kyiv are searching for a driver who fired shots in the city’s Sviatoshynskyi district.
This was reported by the capital’s police, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"At around 2:30 p.m., the Sviatoshynskyi Police Department received a report that an unidentified man in a Volkswagen Caddy had fired several shots on Mrii Street," the statement said.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
"All Kyiv police units have now been instructed to search for the driver. A special police operation has been launched," law enforcement officers added.
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