Over UAH 8 million and parking spaces: HACC confiscates assets of Kyiv police official Poliienko

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has recovered assets belonging to Taras Poliienko, deputy head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, for the state: an apartment, income from its sale and two parking spaces.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

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"On 30 April 2026, the HACC Appeals Chamber partially changed the ruling of the court of first instance dated 19 November 2025 on recognizing the assets of a National Police official in Kyiv and his close associates as unjustified and recovering these assets for the state," the statement said.

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Following the hearing, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber partially granted the appeal filed by the defendant’s representative. The ruling of the court of first instance was changed in the part concerning the valuation of the apartment subject to recovery.

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The following assets were recovered for the state:

the value of an apartment in Kyiv with a total area of 220.5 square meters, amounting to UAH 3,327,929;

income from the alienation of the apartment in the amount of UAH 4,972,571;

two parking spaces.

The ruling entered into force on the day it was adopted and may be appealed to the Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court.

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