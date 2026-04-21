Court has issued arrest warrant in absentia for Zelenskyy’s partner, former Deputy Head of OP Shurma

On 21 April 2026, following a motion by NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the owner of a network of Ukrainian and foreign companies (a close relative of the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine) to be remanded in custody.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NABU press centre.

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Who are we talking about?

NABU does not name the suspects, but case materials indicate that the individuals in question are Rostyslav Shurma and his brother Oleh, who were recently placed on the wanted list.

Following the suspects’ arrest and transfer to the venue of the pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Shurma from post of Deputy Head of Presidential Office

NABU notes that the individuals are suspected of embezzling funds intended for payments under the "green" tariff, as part of an organised group acting on behalf of a number of commercial power-generating enterprises located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: Even after his dismissal and investigations, Shurma continues to build stations in Zaporizhzhia region, - Zhelezniak

What led up to this?

In 2023, journalists from Bihus.Info published an investigation in which they found that Ukraine had likely paid over 320 million hryvnias for electricity from solar power stations located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Some of these companies are linked to Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, specifically to his brother Oleh Shurma and a former subordinate.

On 25 July 2025, the media reported that NABU had carried out searches at Shurma’s premises in Germany.

This information was subsequently confirmed by German media.

Watch more: Notice of suspicion for Shurma. Will another thief in energy sector be punished? | Uncensored. VIDEO